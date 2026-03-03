Three Reasons Why the Cleveland Browns Should Pursue Kyler Murray

The Cleveland Browns quarterback room might be getting interesting.

On Tuesday, ESPN’s Adam Schefter confirmed that the Arizona Cardinals will be releasing veteran quarterback Kyler Murray if a team doesn’t trade for him by next Wednesday.

This should be intriguing for Browns general manager Andrew Berry, who spoke about investing into the quarterback position at the NFL Combine despite selecting Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders last April.

The Browns should pursue Murray if the Cardinals end up releasing him. Here’s why.

Almost no risk

Understandably, the Browns could feel hesitant to trade significant draft capital for a quarterback. They used two draft picks in last year’s rookie class and spent three years without a first-round selection because of the Deshaun Watson trade.

Watson backfired.

Neither Gabriel or Sanders left the Browns with an emphatic answer that they could be capable of winning games over an extended period of time, despite showing flashes in their respective small sample sizes.

While Berry seems open to the idea of letting Sanders and Watson compete for the starting job, understand that everything is on the table.

Browns owner Jimmy Haslam fired Kevin Stefanski after six seasons with the team because he only brought eight victories back to Cleveland over the last two seasons. Haslam stated that the team is too talented to be hovering around the five-win mark. That means there’s inherent pressure on new head coach Todd Monken to find a little offensive success in his first season.

Monken found plenty of success helping Lamar Jackson win his second MVP award in their first season together. The 60-year-old head coach likes explosive quarterbacks who can thrive out of structure, and Murray fits that mold.

The Browns wouldn’t have to absorb Murray’s five-year contract worth $230.5 million. Instead, they’d be free to negotiate a new deal with him.

Murray fits what Monken could be looking for

Traditionally, Monken is best suited with explosive quarterbacks and athletic quarterbacks who can make plays with their feet to get out of trouble. It’s likely the reason why he’s entertaining the idea of giving Watson the benefit of the doubt.

But Watson hasn’t played a full season since before the COVID pandemic. Since then, the league extended their season to 17 games, he voluntarily sat out a full season with the Houston Texans, was suspended 11 games for violating the league’s personal conduct policy, broke his shoulder, ruptured his Achilles twice and missed the entire 2025 season rehabbing.

Watson has only completed 19 games with the Browns since the controversial trade landed him in Cleveland in 2022. There’s probably not much left in the tank for a player who has missed so much time.

Signing Murray would push Watson down the depth chart, which would probably help the Browns in their mission to win football games right away in the Monken era.

He gives the Browns flexibility

It’s not like Murray is a bad quarterback and the Browns are looking to fix their league-worst offense. It’s quite literally that simple.

During seven seasons with the Cardinals, Murray has thrown 121 touchdown passes compared to just 61 interceptions. He’s also added another 32 touchdowns with his legs.

Because the Browns wouldn’t need to absorb his massive salary, the team could see how Murray meshes with Monken behind an offensive line that will have plenty of reinforcements for the 2026 season.

If he works? Great. The Browns are off to the races. If he doesn’t? This would be a signing that shouldn’t prohibit the Browns from drafting a franchise quarterback in 2027.