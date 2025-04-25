Browns' Mason Graham Sends Eye-Opening Warning To NFL
The Cleveland Browns pulled off a stunning move on night one of the NFL Draft, trading back from No. 2 overall to No. 5 overall to ultimately select Michigan standout defensive tackle Mason Graham.
While the decision itself was a controversial one for many Browns fans, who had spent a month becoming infatuated with the idea of dynamic, Colorado star Travis Hunter becoming a new face of the franchise, there's plenty to like about Graham as a prospect too.
The 21-year-old wasted no time trying to endear himself to fans shortly after being drafted by the Browns, with a bold message to the Cleveland faithful about how he plans on proving he was worth the franchise pulling off a daring move to select him.
"I’m going to dominate. Come in and dominate," Graham asserted via a conference call, moments after being selected. "Make this team better, fit right in the Dawg Pound."
The two-time All-American didn't stop there, he wants to restore the Browns to prominence by helping anchor a dominant defensive line.
"Coach [Jim] Schwartz really relies on his front, that’s what I’m going to do," Graham added. "He calls it the engine, and I’m going to be just that for this team. Just what kind of person I am, I’m the team guy. I want to win at all costs, and I want to get Cleveland back on top."
One thing that will make Graham's transition to the NFL easier will be playing alongside Myles Garrett.
Typically, the Browns have prioritized pairing the 2023 Defensive Player of the Year with a sidekick edge rusher on the opposite side of the line. With Graham, Cleveland has a player who can generate pressure from the defensive interior, while Garrett garners extra attention on the outside.
It's a dream situation for the 2023 National Champion to step into.
"I’ve definitely thought about that," Graham said of playing with Garrett. "[Myles is] one of the best players in the league, and he’s been really dominant, so I’m nothing but grateful to play next to him and build up Cleveland."
During an offseason that began with Garrett requesting a trade out of Cleveland, then publicly doubling down on those comments on radio row at the Super Bowl, the star pass rusher will enter the 2025 season with plenty to be happy about in the form of a new, historic contract and a new partner-in-crime to torment opposing QBs.