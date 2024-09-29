Browns Massive Touchdown Wiped Away By Highly Questionable Penalty
The Cleveland Browns have been struggling with the Las Vegas Raiders this afternoon.
In the fourth quarter, the Browns thought they had scored an 82-yards touchdown by Amari Cooper. Unfortunately, the referees threw a flag for holding that completely wiped the play away.
Even the announcers were mind-blown about the call being made.
Take a look at the video of the penalty for yourself:
Those are the kinds of calls that have been drawing so much frustration from fans. There's very little, if any reason to make that call.
Instead of Cleveland coming through with a much-needed explosive touchdown, they saw it all wiped away due to a referee making a highly questionable call.
Despite the poor call, the Browns still have a chance to win today's game. They'll have to come through with some late-game heroics, but they're more than capable of digging deep enough to come through with the win.
It has been a hard-fought game. Both teams are in major need of a win. However, Cleveland may be feeling the pressure just a bit more.
After starting the season with high goals and expectations, the Browns have fallen flat to begin the year. Starting off the season with a 1-3 record would be a brutal blow to their hopes of making the playoffs.
Hopefully, they're able to overcome the brutal holding call that was made against them. It's just another frustrating moment for a fan base that came into this game frustrated.
That being said, questionable and missed calls are a part of the game. Cleveland has to find a way to move past it and make enough plays to pull out a win.