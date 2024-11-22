Browns' Superstar Achieves Major Milestone vs Steelers
Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett continues to be one of the game's most dynamic players, even in the middle of a lost season.
During the first half of the Browns' Thursday night matchup with the Pittsburgh Steelers, Garrett racked up three sacks, giving him 10 for the year.
That marked Garrett's seventh consecutive season with double-digit sacks, making him the only active NFL player with such a streak (h/t Daryl Ruiter of 92.3 The Fan).
It was also Garrett's sixth career contest with three sacks and the second time he achieved the feat during the 2024 campaign.
Garrett is the reigning Defensive Player of the Year. Last season, he racked up 42 tackles, 14 sacks, four forced fumbles and a fumble recovery.
The 29-year-old, who played his collegiate football at Texas A&M, was selected by Cleveland with the No. 1 overall pick of the 2017 NFL Draft.
He had an impressive rookie year, finishing with 31 tackles and seven sacks in 11 games. Had it not been for Garrett missing five games due to injuries that season, it's entirely possible—if not likely—that Garrett would have logged 10 or more sacks in every one of his NFL campaigns.
The Arlington, Tx. native topped out at 16 sacks in both 2020 and 2021. He has made five Pro Bowl appearances while also earning three First-Team All-Pro selections.
It has certainly not been a fun season for the Browns, but even with some nagging injury issues, Garrett has remained a bright spot for the franchise.