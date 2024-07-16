Browns' Myles Garrett Solves Caitlin Clark, Angel Reese Rookie Of The Year Debate
Caitlin Clark or Angel Reese? It's a debate that's been at the center of women's basketball for several years now since the two foes squared off on the college hardwood.
The debate hasn't stopped now that the two young phenoms have transitioned to the pros. In fact, Clark and Reese current sit atop the top the race for the WNBA's Rookie of the Year Award. And while no one can seem to agree on who is more deserving of the award to this point, Browns defensive end Myles Garrett may have provided a perfect solution.
"Can we do co?," Garrett asked via a TikTok from the ESPY's red carpet this past week. "That's been done before."
Garrett isn't wrong that co-award winners isn't a new phenomenon in sports. In fact, in the NFL there have been two sets of co-MVPs, first in 1997 with Brett Favre and Barry Sanders and in 2003 with Peyton Manning and Steve McNair. That said, it would be uncharted territory for the WNBA, which has never named co-rookie of the years in the league's history.
Garrett added some context to his argument though.
"Reese has been playing well with the streak of double-doubles," he added. "But Caitlin has been putting up great numbers for a rookie as well, and honestly great numbers just in general."
To Garrett's point both players have already accomplished some historic feats in their first months in the league. Reese amassed a WNBA record 15-straight double-doubles before her streak came to an end over the weekend. While Clark became the first rookie to record a triple-double in a game recently. The Iowa product is also on pace to break the WNBA record for assists by a rookie. The current record of 225 dimes is currently held by Ticha Penichiero.
If anyone questions Garrett's basketball prowess, he just became a minority owner of the Cleveland Cavaliers last year. He also has put together quite the hoops highlight reel of his own between the recreational games he's participated in and the NBA's Celebrity All-Star Game back in 2022.