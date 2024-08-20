Cleveland Browns' Myles Garrett Closing In On Massive NFL Milestone
Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett has established himself as one of the best players in football and has a chance to make some pretty awesome history in 2024.
Garrett has racked up at least 12 sacks in each of the last four seasons. If he logs 12 sacks or more again this year, he will become just the second player in NFL history to achieve that feat five campaigns in a row (h/t Wendi Oliveros of The Sporting News).
The only other player to do it? New York Giants legend Lawrence Taylor, who is regarded by some as the best defensive player ever.
That would obviously be some pretty impressive company for Garrett, who rattled off 42 tackles, 14 sacks and four forced fumbles en route to winning the Defensive Player of the Year award in 2023.
Garrett, who played his collegiate football at Texas A&M, was selected by the Browns with the No. 1 overall pick of the 2017 NFL Draft.
After registering seven sacks during his rookie campaign, Garrett has posted double-digit sack totals every year since, topping out at 16 sacks in both 2021 and 2022.
Garrett has made five trips to the Pro Bowl—four straight—while also earning three First-Team All-Pro selections.
His excellence last season helped Cleveland finish with the top-ranked defense in the NFL.
The only thing missing from Garrett's resume is sustained playoff success. The Browns won 11 games last season, but were knocked out of the Wild Card Round.
We'll see if Garrett and Co. can make a deep playoff run this year.