Browns' Myles Garrett Joined Shedeur Sanders With Speeding Ticket
The Cleveland Browns have a need for speed.
For the second time this summer a notable Browns player was cited with a speeding ticket. This time, it was star pass rusher Myles Garrett receiving the citation. According to Strongsville, police records, Garrett was logged going 100 mph in a 60 mph early Sunday morning around 2 a.m.
The team has issued no statements on the matter at this time.
It comes on the heals of rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders being cited for two speeding tickets in over a two week span back in June. Sanders' first ticket showed that he was going 91 in a 65 mph zone. The second violation caught the Colorado product going 101 in a 60 mph zone, also in Strongsville, Ohio.
Sanders wound up paying a series of fines totally around $250 when it was all said and done. The tickets, however, became a point of contention for many fans, who suggested it was an indictment on his character.
As Garrett showed, rookies aren't the only players guilty of speeding.
What's more concerning for Garrett, however, is that this isn't the first time he's found himself in a troublesome situation behind the wheel. Early in the season back in 2022, Garrett was involved in a serious, one-car accident leaving the team facility.
Garrett was speeding at the time and lost control of Porche, which went off the road, striking. fire hydrant and tumbling over multiple times. The car was totaled, yet somehow he and a female passenger left the incident with non-life-threatening injuries.
The incident left Garrett with a strained shoulder and bicep, on top of some cuts and bruises. Garrett wound up missing one game following the crash but returned that following week. In general, it was viewed as a learning experience by Garrett at the time.
Fortunately, Garrett was able to avoid a more troublesome situation this time around.
The biggest difference between Sanders' citations and Garrett's is that the former is a rookie, just entering the league, while the latter is an eight-year veteran who is considered one of the main leaders on the team.
Garrett is two years removed from winning his first Defensive Player of the Year Award. He is also the franchise's all-time leader in sacks and is poised to play a critical role in whatever success the Browns will have in 2025.