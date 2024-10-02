Cleveland Browns Named Trade Partner For Jaguars
The Cleveland Browns are in dire need of help along their offensive line thanks to a rash of injuries that have befallen the team over the first month of the season.
For that reason, Bleacher Report's Alex Ballentine feels that the Browns should place a call to the Jacksonville Jaguars about offensive tackle Walker Little.
"Trading for a healthy alternative at tackle who could step in and potentially even earn a second contract would be good," Ballentine wrote. "Walker Little fits that bill as he's still stuck behind Cam Robinson and Anton Harrison."
Cleveland is without both of its starting tackles, as Jack Conklin and Jedrick Wills are nursing knee injuries. Guard Wyatt Teller is also sidelined with an injury of his own.
As a result, the Browns have been getting beaten badly in the trenches, which has played a major role in the team ranking 31st in the NFL in yardss per game.
Little certainly isn't a Pro Bowler, but he is a former second-round pick that has some experience as a starter in the NFL.
The 25-year-old entered the league with the Jaguars in 2021 and has made 17 starts in his career. Given how young he is and the fact that Cleveland may lose Wills to free agency, acquiring Little via trade would represent a move both for now and the future.
The Browns need to do something if they want to save their season. They are just 1-3 and have yet ro crack 20 points in any individual game thus far.