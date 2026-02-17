Why Cleveland Browns Should Sign Tyreek Hill in Free Agency

During his time as general manager of the Cleveland Browns, Andrew Berry has found a niche of trading for veteran wide receivers.

On Monday, the Miami Dolphins gave Berry a new target – one that he wouldn’t even need to trade for. Future Hall of Fame wide receiver Tyreek Hill was released by the Miami Dolphins for cap space purposes.

Hill, who will turn 32 in March, suffered a gruesome injury resulting in a torn ACL and dislocated knee in late September. Now, he’ll be an unrestricted free agent, available to make a return with any team.

While a reunion with the Kansas City Chiefs probably makes the most sense, the Browns have one of the worst receiver rooms in the NFL. Here’s why Berry should try to pursue Hill.

Why acquiring Hill would help the Browns

While Hill isn’t the same receiver he once was, pairing him with Jerry Jeudy would certainly overhaul the position for the Browns.

In 2024, Hill caught 81 passes for 959 yards and six touchdowns during his last complete season. The year prior? Career-best 1,799 receiving yards and 13 touchdowns.

The Browns haven’t had a receiver physically capable of that sort of production in many years. While Hill’s better days might be behind him, he’d be a veteran presence to assist young quarterback Shedeur Sanders, who has a love for the deep pass.

Not to mention, Hill would take tremendous pressure off of Berry heading into the 2026 NFL Draft. Wide receiver is a position that Berry has struggled with. Anthony Schwartz, David Bell, Cedric Tillman, Jamari Thrash and Michael Woods are the receivers that Berry has selected. Compare that to the veterans that he’s acquired – Amari Cooper, Elijah Moore and Jeudy, and you feel a bit better about Hill already.

There’s no guarantee that top receivers including Ohio State’s Carnell Tate or Arizona State’s Jordyn Tyson will be available at No. 6 overall. Acquiring Hill would allow Berry to fix the offensive line or trade back to stockpile more assets in the draft.

How would Hill fit on the Browns?

New head coach Todd Monken’s offensive ideologies are a bit different from Kevin Stefanski’s. Monken values players over plays, meaning that out of structure route-running and playmaking from his quarterback would be encouraged. This would benefit a player like Hill, who would get designed looks early and often in Cleveland’s new-look offense.

Sanders should be Cleveland’s quarterback next season. But if he’s not, the Browns would want to support free agent Malik Willis with a talented receiver to protect their investment. Could the Browns try to furnish Deshaun Watson with enough means to self-destruct? Adding Hill would help that, also.

Off the field, Hill comes with his share of baggage. But that’s nothing new to the Browns, who have adequately handled their fair share of disasters over the last few years. Convincing Hill to come to the Browns wouldn’t be an easy task, as Cleveland doesn’t have a definite solution at quarterback.

But the almighty dollar goes a long way. And if the Browns truly want to fix their offense, an explosive playmaker in the sunset of his career could help guide the next chapter of wideouts in Cleveland.