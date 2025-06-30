Cleveland Browns Secure New Stadium Site with $76M Brook Park Land Buy
The Cleveland Browns completed their $76 million purchase of the proposed 176-acre Brook Park stadium site, marking the franchise's most significant financial commitment toward relocating from downtown Cleveland.
Cuyahoga County property records show Primacy Development LLC—an affiliate of Haslam Sports Group—paid $76,005,477.90 for the former Ford Motor Company plant site located at 18300 Snow Road, directly adjacent to Cleveland Hopkins International Airport. The deed was recorded shortly after signing, finalizing a transaction that began when the Haslams first optioned the property in March of last year.
The purchase represents the Browns' clearest signal to date that their intentions to abandon Huntington Bank Field when their lease expires after the 2028 NFL season are quickly becoming a reality.
Haslam Sports Group registered Primacy Development LLC at the Browns' Berea headquarters address. The company exercised a purchase clause in January 2025, which demonstrated a clear commitment to the suburban location over downtown stadium renovations.
The property seller, "DROF BP I LLC," is a joint venture between Weston Inc., the DiGeronimo Companies and Scannell Properties. This development group originally acquired 210 acres of the former Ford property in April 2021 for $31.5 million. The Browns have an existing relationship with the DiGeronimo Companies via a partnership with the Haslams on the "District 46" mixed-use development at the Browns' Berea training facility.
The land acquisition clears the path for the Haslams' $2.4 billion domed stadium project, which includes a separate $1 billion of mixed-use development
Construction is scheduled to begin in early 2026, targeting a 2029 opening to coincide with the NFL season. The Huntington Bank Field naming rights are expected to transfer to the new facility.
The timing follows recently reported Ohio legislative action, which included the approval of a $600 million state performance grant funded through unclaimed funds and an amendment to the Art Modell Law.