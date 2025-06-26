Browns Stadium Plans for Brook Park Approved By Ohio Lawmakers
Ohio lawmakers have approved a state budget that includes $600 million in public funding for the Cleveland Browns' proposed new indoor stadium in Brook Park.
The state budget package, approved by both chambers on Wednesday, includes financing for the Browns' new stadium using funds drawn from Ohio's $4.8 billion Unclaimed Funds account. The legislation now heads to Governor Mike DeWine for signature.
The Ohio legislature also made a significant amendment to Ohio's "Art Modell Law," which was designed to prevent professional sports teams from leaving taxpayer-funded stadiums. Under the new proposed language, the law would not apply to teams relocating within the same county, removing a major obstacle to the Browns' plans to leave Cleveland for Brook Park.
The proposed Brook Park stadium will be an enclosed, domed facility with a maximum capacity of approximately 70,000 seats. Located just outside Cleveland city limits, and near Cleveland Hopkins International Airport, the stadium is designed to be the center of a planned mixed-use sports-entertainment district.
The funding mechanism for the stadium is likely to face immediate legal challenges. Former Democratic lawmakers have threatened to file a constitutional lawsuit if the budget becomes law, arguing that using unclaimed funds for stadium construction constitutes taking private property without compensation.
The utilization of unclaimed funds has drawn sharp criticism from various entities, fueling significant controversy. Cuyahoga County officials have been vocal opponents, strongly condemning the proposal as misguided and harmful to public interest.
Cleveland's government representatives have similarly opposed the changes to the Modell Law, viewing the team's exit from Cleveland as a disservice to a city of loyal fans.
The new stadium is scheduled to open in 2029, coinciding with the expiration of the Cleveland Browns' current lease at Huntington Bank Field after the 2028 season.