Browns Nick Chubb Captured Doing Insane Workout 8 Months After Surgery
Nick Chubb has always been known for accomplishing superhuman physical feats. Add another one to the list.
In an Instagram video shared by JOC Films – which appears to be documenting Chubb's recovery from last year's serious knee injury – the Browns tailback is seen squatting a ridiculous amount or weight just eight months after having surgery. Notably, Chubb had two procedures done last fall to repair the knee, the second of which was for his ACL on Nov. 14, 2023. That times out to the video being from this past weekend.
Back in June, Chubb wouldn't declare anything concrete in terms of when he expects to make his 2024 debut. He did note, however, that he was "where he needed to be" in his recovery. Throughout the Browns offseason program the 28-year-old didn't participate in any on-field work with the team, but made a point in being outside with this teammates during practices.
At the time Chubb said he wasn't really able to do much squatting, but clearly that has changed. Chubb also made it known that he's keeping receipts of those who are doubting his ability to come back from such a gruesome knee injury, suffered in Week 2 last season.
“I use that as motivation," said Chubb. "I see everything. It’s not the first time someone has counted me out. So I’ve been here before and I’m not really paying much attention to it. But I do see it, and I’m just focusing on getting better.”
It's unclear how active Chubb will be when training camp opens up next week, but his status during the lead-up to the season will be something everyone is following closely.