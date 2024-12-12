Browns RB Nick Chubb Revealed Where He Wants To Play In 2025
At 3-10 and the playoffs no longer an option for the Browns, the 2024 season has suddenly become about what changes await the franchise this offseason.
With an aging an expensive roster to sort through, some of the staple names that fans have grown to know over the years could be playing their final games in Cleveland over the next few weeks. If star running back Nick Chubb gets his way though, he'll spend the rest of his career as a Brown.
Speaking at the Providence House's annual "Deck The House' fundraiser this week, Chubb told those in attendance that he loves wearing orange and brown and called himself a "Brown for life." On Wednesday he elaborated on those comments, explaining his desires to stay in Cleveland well after this season comes to a close.
"I would say it's important," Chubb said. "I started here. I'd like to finish here. Cleveland just means a lot to me. Everything we've been through, ups and downs, but I'm proud to be drafted here."
It remains to be seen whether or not the Browns will look to extend Chubb this offseason and keep him in orange and brown longer term. What's undeniable though is that the 28-year-old running back remains fan favorite within the Browns fans base.
That's also true for his teammates, who voted Chubb as the team's Ed Block Courage Award Recipient this week, after his well-documented recovery from a serious knee injury last season. The award is given annually to a member of each of the 32 NFL teams who best exemplifies the qualities of Ed Block – the former head athletic trainer of the Baltimore Colts – based on courage, compassion, commitment and community.
"It means a lot, obviously, my teammates thought of me to win the award and just thinking back to all the rehab process, everything I've been through I couldn't have done it without my teammates, my coaches, the city of Cleveland, everyone around me," said Chubb of the honor.
The Georgia product spent the entirety of this past offseason rehabbing after multiple surgeries to his knee in an effort to return to the field this season. After spending the first six weeks on the physically unable to perform list, Chubb made his 2024 debut in Week 7 in front of the Cleveland faithful at Huntington Bank Field.
In the seven weeks since returning, Chubb has compiled 291 yards rushing and four total touchdowns, flashing some glimpses of the franchise's No. 3 all-time rusher. While he may not be fully back to the player he was just yet, his journey is far from over. Perhaps the same can be said for his Browns tenure.