Cleveland Browns' Offense Ranks No. 1 In NFL In Major Category
The Cleveland Browns boasted the NFL's No. 1-ranked defense last season, and they could very well have the best defense in the league again in 2024.
If the Browns are going to make the playoffs and potentially make a deep postseason run, it will likely be based on the strength of...you guessed it: their defense.
But Cleveland's offense actually ranks No. 1 in the NFL in one particular category.
Cost.
The Browns currently owns the league's most expensive offense, pouring $191 million into that side of the ball for 2024.
Obviously, much of this is due to the fact that quarterback Deshaun Watson is slated to earn $46 million in base salary while carrying a $63.8 million cap hit this coming season.
Then there is wide receiver Amari Cooper, who is set to make $20 million in base salary. His cap hit is $23.8 million. Three Cleveland offensive linemen also carry eight-figure cap hits.
Taking all of that into consideration, the Browns' offense better put forth a heck of a showing in 2024.
Last season, Cleveland managed to have an average to slightly-above average offense in spite of massive adversity. The Browns shuffled through five different starting quarterbacks in 2023, and they also lost star running back Nick Chubb for the year in Week 2.
Cleveland ranked 16th in yardage and 10th in points per game last season, but with Watson now recovered from a shoulder injury that cost him most of the 2023 campaign and Chubb potentially returning at some point in 2024, the Browns' offense should be more productive this time around.
It's also important to note that Cleveland added wide receiver Jerry Jeudy earlier this offseason, and the Browns have one of the best offensive lines in football.