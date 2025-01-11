Cleveland Browns Offensive Coordinator Search Tracker
After an embarrassing 3-14 season in 2024, the Cleveland Browns wasted no time making changes. The first major move came just hours after the regular season came to a close, with the announcement that they had fired offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey and offensive line coach Andy Dickerson.
While Cleveland wasted no time filling its o-line coaching void, the offensive coordinator spot is likely to be a more methodical process. Team brass already spent the first week of the offseason conducting interviews for the role. As the Browns begin pivoting away from an offense that revolves around embattled QB Deshaun Watson, who is likely to miss most of if not all of the 2025 season after re-tearing his Achilles, who the organization hires to serve in the key role will play a major role in what the offense looks like next fall.
As the Browns conduct their interviews, this page will serve as an official tracker for everyone who been linked to and interviewed for the job.
TTommy Rees - Browns Tight End Coach and Passing Game Specialist
After head coach Kevin Stefanski revealed they would be considering some internal candidates for the job, Rees was the first name to emerge via multiple reports as interviewing for the job. While Rees has never served as an OC in the NFL, he has held those responsibilities at the NFL level, serving as an OC at both Notre Dame (2020-2022) and Alabama (2023), where he worked under Nick Saban, helping lead the program to the College Football Playoff. Rees came to Cleveland ahead of last season, serving as the tight ends coach.
Darrell Bevell - Dolphins Quarterback Coach
Bevel reportedly interviewed for the job on Thursday, Jan. 9, after spending the last three seasons as a QB coach and passing game coordinator in Miami. Bevell is an interesting candidate given his history with Stefanski. The two worked together in Minnesota from 2006-2010, while Bevell was serving as OC for the franchise. He ultimately left went on to become the OC for Seattle in 2011 and held the same position in Detroit and Jacksonville since then, along with serving as an interim head coach at both those stops.
Charles London - Seahawks Quarterback Coach
Like Rees, London has yet to be an offensive play caller in the NFL. London however, hasn't even called plays at the college level at this point in his career either. His first NFL gig came in 2007 as an offensive quality control coach with the Bears. After three seasons there he moved on to the Tennessee Titans in 2011 where he was an offensive assistant. London spent a year at Penn State as a running backs coach, then returned to the NFL in that same role for the Texans (2014-2017) and the Bears (2018-2020). He had his first stint as a QB coach in 2021 with the Falcons, then with the Titans in 2023, where he also served as a pass game coordinator, before his most recent stint with the Seahawks.
Kevin Koger - Falcons Tight End Coach
Koger and London reportedly interviewed for the Browns OC vacancy on Friday, Jan. 10. Koger's time as an NFL coach has been relatively short compared to others interviewing for the job. He broke into the league in 2019 as an offensive quality control coach for the Packers. He first served as a tight end coach for the Chargers in 2021 and remained there for three seasons before assuming he same role with the Falcons this past season. Koger is a native of Toledo, Ohio.