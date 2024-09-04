Browns Offensive Lineman Doubtful He’ll Start Against Cowboys
The news of Cleveland Browns offensive tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. practicing for the first time since his injury was quickly overshadowed after he told reporters he doesn’t plan on starting Sunday against the Dallas Cowboys.
"I'm not starting this week. I'm just going out there for indy (individual) and seeing how it feels and get back into things,” Wills told reporters in the locker room before Wednesday’s practice.
The Browns pre-practice injury report indicated all 53 active players were expected to practice Wednesday. Wills would be a participant for the first time since suffering a high-grade MCL sprain to his right knee last November against the Arizona Cardinals.
During his press conference Wednesday afternoon, Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski told the media the left tackle would be at practice today and had a chance to play Week 1.
With Wills casting doubts about his availability, Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson gave insight into what the team’s plan might be for capping off the left side of the line.
“It could be James [Hudson], it could be Jack [Conklin]. I have trust in both of those guys and whoever else is in that rotation.”
It appears Watson is under the same assumption as Wills for who his starting left tackle will be this week. However, both guys left the door open for the fifth-year tackle entering the game at some point.
The Browns are now faced with the decision of who to start. Conklin began taking reps at the left tackle spot in practice last week, but it’s important to note he hasn’t played the position since his junior season at Michigan State in 2015.
On the other hand, Hudson has played both tackle spots since being drafted by the Browns in the fourth round of the 2021 NFL Draft. However, the Toledo, Oh. native is not considered a quality starter on an NFL roster.
Only time will tell what the Browns plan will be come Sunday, but it’s safe to assume Wills will not be on the field for the first offensive snap of the game for the Browns.