The Cleveland Browns Player Most Likely To Be Traded, Revealed
The Cleveland Browns boast one of the NFL's most stacked rosters top to bottom, which has created a bit of a logjam in certain areas.
That's why it would not be surprising if the Browns end up making another trade or two before the start of the regular season in order to clear some space.
But who could Cleveland trade?
Bleacher Report's Ryan Fowler thinks that offensive lineman Luke Wypler could end up being a victim in the coming weeks.
The Browns have one of the best offensive lines in all of football, so in this instance, they would be trading from a position of strength.
Here is the catch, though: Wypler suffered a broken ankle in Cleveland's first preseason game, which Fowler neglects to mention. This will certainly end up limiting Wypler's value, although another team could potentially view the 23-year-old as an intriguing piece for the future.
Wypler, who played his collegiate football at Ohio State, was selected by the Browns in the sixth round of the 2023 NFL Draft.
He played in five games and made one start during his rookie campaign, playing 57 snaps in total.
One of the main issues for Wypler is that he does not offer a whole lot of versatility along the offensive line, as he is really only capable of playing center. At least at the moment.
Perhaps Cleveland would have stood a better chance of trading Wypler had he not sustained such a severe injury in the preseason opener.
Regardless, it will be interesting to monitor Wypler's standing with the team moving forward.