Browns Provide Rough Injury Update On Star Defender
The Cleveland Browns stunned the Baltimore Ravens with a 29-24 victory on Sunday afternoon, snapping a five-game losing skid and ending the Ravens' own five-game winning streak.
However, it wasn't all good for the Browns, as star cornerback Denzel Ward left the game in the third quarter due to a head injury and has now been diagnosed with a concussion, via Zac Jackson of The Athletic.
This is Ward's second concussion of 2024 and the sixth of his career overall, which is obviously alarming.
Ward had logged two tackles before exiting.
The 27-year-old is in the middle of a brilliant campaign, as he has registered 16 tackles and 12 passes defended thus far this year.
Ward, who played his collegiate football at Ohio State, was selected by Cleveland with the fourth overall pick of the 2018 NFL Draft.
He immediately established himself as one of the better cornerbacks in the league, making the Pro Bowl in his rookie campaign after posting 53 tackes, three interceptions and 11 passes defended.
Ward has made three trips to the Pro Bowl overall, most recently doing so last season when he finished with 34 stops, a couple of picks, a forced fumble and 11 passes defended.
The Macedonia, Oh. native has actually been the subject of trade speculation with the deadline just over a week away, but the chances of the Browns moving him seem rather unlikely at this point.
Ward is under contract through 2027.
The Browns improved to 2-6 on Sunday and will face the Los Angeles Chargers next weekend.