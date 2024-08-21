Browns Provide Update On Pierre Strong Jr. After Sudden Departure From Practice
The Cleveland Browns latest injury doesn't appear to be too serious.
The team revealed that Running back Pierre Strong Jr. had suffered a "rib contusion" during Wednesday's final practice of training camp. Strong sustained the injury early on in the session as he was goring through a drill involving a series of hanging bags.
Shortly after walking off the field favoring his ribs and receiving help from a trainer, Strong was placed in an ambulance on site and taken to University Hospitals. The team said that was a precautionary measure.
Strong is in his second season with the Browns after being acquired via trade with the Patriots about a year ago this time. The 25-year-old quickly became a jack-of-all-trades type player during the 2023 campaign.
In 17 games he earned 63 carries, which he turned into 291 yards and a touchdown. He also caught five passes for 47 yards. One of Strong's key roles with Cleveland, however, is on special teams, where he returned eight kickoffs last season for an average of 25 yards per return. He recorded 280 special teams snaps in total last year.
Strong has had a strong training camp for the Browns over the last month, and been listed as the No. 2 back on the team's "unofficial depth chart" each of the last two weeks. Less than a week out from roster cutdown day Strong is hoping to earn a roster spot with Cleveland at a position that has been ravaged by injuries to this point.
Both Nick Chubb and Nyheim Hines have yet to practice due to serious knee injuries suffered last year. Meanwhile, D'Onta Foreman had to be airlifted to the hospital back on Aug. 1 after suffering a neck injury during the team's stay at the Greenbrier Resort. He has since returned, even scoring a touchdown against the Vikings last weekend.