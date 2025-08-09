Cleveland Browns QB Shedeur Sanders Shares Message Following Debut
The Cleveland Browns got their first look at rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders on Friday night.
During the preseason opener against the Carolina Panthers, the Colorado product took the field after an offseason full of controversy.
Sanders was named the starter for the first preseason game and shared a quick message after a successful debut.
On Friday night, Sanders took to social media to share his thoughts and kept it short and sweet — "Thank you GOD."
It was a slow start for Sanders and the Browns as they could not find points on the first three drives of the game. Nathaniel Watson made a play on special teams to recover a fumble and set the offense up in a good position.
Sanders threw his first touchdown finding Kaden Davis in the back of the end zone from the eight-yard line.
In his first game action, Sanders finished 14-for-23 passing for 138 yards and two touchdowns. Newly-acquired Tyler Huntley came in after Sanders and played the remainder of the 30-10 win for Cleveland.
Sanders let his raw ability take over after limited snaps in training camp. He has plenty of experience from his two years at Colorado, throwing for 4,134 yards and 37 touchdowns in his final season.
Is Shedeur Sanders the Browns' Best Option?
Sanders spent much time as the fourth-string quarterback during training camp. This was his exact spot on the team's first unofficial depth chart as well.
Leading up to the preseason opener, Sanders was named the starter and was given a majority of snaps due to injuries. Both Kenny Pickett and Dillon Gabriel have been dealing with hamstring injuries that have limited their action.
Gabriel was selected in the third round of the 2025 NFL Draft, two rounds before Sanders. Both Pickett and Joe Flacco were acquired this offseason, sparking a four-man battle for the starting role.
Despite being pegged as fourth string, Sanders gives the Browns the best chance in 2025.
Let's face it, a 40-year-old Flacco does not do much for the future of the Browns. This would just show that the team does not believe in either quarterback taken in the draft, which would beg the question why even take them?
The same can be said about Pickett. He has looked like a backup quarterback during his career and nothing more.
Sanders has the best raw ability on the team right now and arguably the highest ceiling. Once viewed as a first-round pick, Sanders fell to the fifth and could provide excellent value for the Browns moving forward.