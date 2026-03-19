Why Browns Should Trade for Philadelphia Eagles QB Tanner McKee

The NFL offseason is in full swing, and the Philadelphia Eagles made a move on Wednesday that could potentially impact the Cleveland Browns.

Philadelphia made a trade, and no, it didn’t involve wide receiver A.J. Brown, but it did bring in someone who could potentially feed him.

The Eagles traded a seventh-round pick in the 2027 draft to the Carolina Panthers in exchange for quarterback Andy Dalton.

It might not seem like a big deal that the Eagles traded for a backup quarterback, but here is where the Browns could come into play.

Could the Browns look to trade for Tanner McKee

The Eagles have backup quarterback Tanner McKee, who has been with the team for the past three seasons after being drafted by Philadelphia with the 188th overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

McKee doesn’t see the field much, as Jalen Hurts has the starting position, but he possesses some skills that NFL teams find appealing. Standing at 6-foot-6, weighing 231 pounds, he has the physical tools to make an impression.

The 25-year-old quarterback has appeared in only six games in his career, throwing for 597 yards and five scores, but he could be a starter for some teams.

Cleveland could greatly enhance its roster by adding another quarterback to compete with Deshaun Watson and Shedeur Sanders. McKee could be the best option available through free agency, trade or the NFL Draft.

The Eagles reportedly received trade inquiries regarding McKee during the last offseason, and according to ESPN's Tim McManus, Philadelphia wasn't open to the idea of trading him.

"McKee, a 2023 sixth-round pick out of Stanford, drew interest around the league last offseason, but the Eagles were reluctant to trade him, league sources said," McManus wrote on Wednesday. "He served as the No. 2 QB last season and started one game, throwing for 274 yards with a touchdown and an interception.

"The Eagles remain high on McKee, who would likely remain in the primary backup role should he stay on the roster. With just one year left on his contract, it's to be seen whether they will be more inclined to engage in trade discussions this time around."

It will be interesting to see if the Eagles are considering trading McKee this offseason. If they are, the Browns should definitely reach out. Cleveland needs to take a shot at every quarterback until it finds the right fit, and since McKee is still young, there’s a chance he could become a solid player in this league.