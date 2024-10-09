Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson Refutes Claim He's Lacking Confidence
The struggles of veteran quarterback Deshaun Watson are on full display so far this season, so much so that the Cleveland Browns signal caller has even caught criticism from his own peers in the NFL.
After facing Watson this past Sunday, Washington Commanders DT Jonathan Allen had some telling remarks during a radio interview about what he believes is wrong with the 28-year-old QB. Allen cited Watson not being in the proper headspace as one of the biggest issues.
"If I'm being honest, he looked like a player who's had stuff going on above the shoulders," Allen said per 106.7 The Fan in D.C. "It's definitely a confidence thing that's going on. I always tell people, it doesn't matter how great a player you are, if you don't have confidence, you're not a good player."
On Wednesday, Watson had a chance to respond to the comments for the first time, pushing back on the notion that he's lacking confidence.
"[I respect his perspective] and things like that," Watson said. "I've played against Jonathan Allen multiple times, both in college and in the NFL. But at the same time, when I step on the field I am confident. And I just wanna play the best football that I can play."
Allen is hardly the only person outside the Browns team facility in Berea, suggesting that something is off with his game. However, when a player says it, it certainly carries a little more weight.
Plenty of former players turned football analysts have chimed in with their two cents on the issue as well. Watson remained steadfast that he's unaffected by the outside noise.
"First off, I don't hear it, I don't see it," Watson said. "I'm not on Twitter. I'm no on any social media and things like that. So anytime that stuff comes up, the only time I first hear it is you guys are bringing it up or somebody else outside and I just don't know who it's coming from."
As the Browns enter Week 6, they boast the worst offense in football based on numerous statistical categories. Some of the struggles are related to Watson's play, some of them are related to other, compounding issues with the unit as a whole. Cleveland is running out of time, however, to get it corrected and Watson knows that. His attention is strictly on football, no what others are saying about him.
Those guys are seeing it from a different perspective," Watson said. "We know what we need to do internally. And that's the difference is being able to be the best I can be within the offense and within the team. And knowing that the guys and the coaches in this locker room know exactly what I'm doing with my job and sometimes it goes our way sometimes it doesn't. For the outside people in the media, yeah it might be loud. But for myself I gotta make sure I'm locked in to make sure I do whatever I can to get all of us on the same page to play winning football."