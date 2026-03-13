New Browns Player Quincy Williams Drops Funny Comparison to How He Plays Linebacker

After losing linebacker Devin Bush, who was one of the Cleveland Browns' best defensive players in the 2025 season, all eyes turned towards how the front office was going to replace his level of productivity.

Fortunately, there wasn't much of a wait, as the team immediately signed former New York Jets veteran Quincy Williams.

He was a critical piece of their defense, starting 73 of 78 games played across five campaigns, recording 554 tackles, 58 for a loss, 21 quarterback hits and 12.5 sacks. From 2021 through 2024, he recorded four consecutive 100-tackle seasons.

That type of playstyle is going to fit nicely alongside linebacker Carson Schwesinger, who was the NFL's Defensive Rookie of the Year after performing stellar last season.

When asked to describe how he plays the linebacker position, Williams gave a relatively funny response.

"A cheetah chasing a gazeelle when he first wakes up," he said.

And in all honesty, with what his film shows, that's a perfect way to describe it.

#Browns new LB Quincy Williams, asked to describe how he plays linebacker:



"A cheetah chasing a gazelle when he first wakes up." — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) March 13, 2026

He's a fast, athletic and heavy-hitting linebacker whose presence on the field can be felt each gameday. He consistently plugs rushing lanes, all while impacting the passing game when put in a situation to do so.

If Cleveland's able to return one of the most talented linebackers in the league, Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, next season, there's an argument to be made that they have the best linebacker room in the NFL.

Williams' Odd 2025 Campaign

While Williams is expected to be a focal point for the organization, he'll have to prove that 2025 was a fluke.

After his four-straight 100+ tackle campaigns, years where he was incredibly reliable, he was forced off the gridiron due to off-the-field issues.

For the first time since 2020, when he was with the Jacksonville Jaguars, he played less than 15 games in a season, suiting up for just 13 games and starting in 12. Many questioned what was going on, with no real answer being given. After a long wait, Williams finally opened up on Friday, March 13, giving insight into what happened.

"So, I'm going to be completely honest...the reason I got demoted wasn't because of performance," Williams said. "What actually happened was, me and a coach got into a conversation about something that he felt like he didn't agree on...he used his power and sat me down."

"So, I'm going to be completely honest...the reason I got demoted wasn't because of performance. What actually happened was, me and a coach got into a conversation about something that he felt like he didn't agree on...he used his power and sat me down." #Browns LB Quincy… pic.twitter.com/NmIl6TzXFN — 92.3 The Fan (@923TheFan) March 13, 2026

With how dysfunctional the Jets have been over the past couple of campaigns, it's hard to be too concerned about Williams' character.

That type of honesty, though, from a player who's expected to be one of Cleveland's most important defensive additions, is good to hear. Playing alongside second-year pro Schwesinger, he'll have to be a leader for the team and somewhat take him under his wing.

Williams is an exciting signing for Cleveland, and if he brings his former All-Pro play with him from New York to Cleveland, the future of the Browns' defense remains bright.