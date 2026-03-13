Three Free Agency Signings the Cleveland Browns Can Still Make Under the Cap

The Cleveland Browns have done a really nice job in free agency thus far.

Browns general manager Andrew Berry was able to add talent on the offensive line by trading a fifth-round pick to the Houston Texans for starting right tackle Tytus Howard. Then, the Browns signed guards Zion Johnson and Elgton Jenkins in free agency.

The Browns also have added former All-Pro linebacker Quincy Williams, blocking tight end Jack Stoll and brought back punter Corey Bojorquez.

But the Browns still have work to do and cap space to spend. Here are three free agency signings that the Browns can still make work with their current cap space.

Green Bay Packers left tackle Rasheed Walker

The lone void on Cleveland’s offensive line is left tackle. Maybe that can be solved in the NFL Draft with the No. 6 overall selection.

But what if Berry wants to select Ohio State wide receiver Carnell Tate?

Then Walker would be in play for the Browns. He’s started 48 games on Green Bay’s offensive line over the last three seasons.

As free agency prolongs, the more speculation increases about Walker’s market dwindling. That scenario could create an avenue for Berry to pounce.

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray

Despite making major progress on the offensive line, the Browns still don’t know who their starting quarterback will be in 2026. Adding Murray in free agency would cure that.

The Cardinals are paying Murray’s $38 million salary in 2026, which would allow a team to sign him on an inexpensive one-year contract. That should be music to Berry’s ears.

While some Browns fans wince at Murray’s 5-foot-10-inch frame, his 121 touchdown passes compared to only 60 interceptions with 32 rushing touchdowns over the last seven seasons in Arizona would be an upgrade in Cleveland.

Washington Commanders wide receiver Deebo Samuel

According to cleveland.com’s Mary Kay Cabot, the Browns pursued 32-year-old receiver Mike Evans in free agency before he decided to sign with the San Francisco 49ers.

Samuel is two years younger and would cost significantly less than Evans.

He’s no longer the player he once was. But last season, Samuel caught 72 passes for 727 yards and five touchdowns. That sort of production would be a welcome addition to the Browns who will undoubtedly use one of their nine draft selections on a rookie receiver as well.

A flier on Samuel would be a low-risk move for the Browns to add a veteran receiver while continuing to develop the younger depth like Isaiah Bond on their roster.