Cleveland Browns QB Shedeur Sanders Gets Major Praise From NFL Analyst
Shedeuer Sanders has only been and NFL player for a month, but he's already turning heads during the Cleveland Browns' organized team activities.
The Colorado product tossed a couple of nice touchdown passes during 7-on-7 drills this week. Still, he finds himself currently as the fourth quarterback on the depth chart as things stand right now. That could change, though, if Sanders is able to continue flashing one of his greatest strengths at practice.
Browns color analyst, Nathan Zegura, praised Sanders' incredible accuracy during a recent appearance on Audacy's Maggie and Perloff Show.
"Shedeur looks good, though," started Zegura. "His ball placement is elite. His ability to layer throws is elite. I think he's got plenty of arm strength, we've seen that on display, certainly in camp at times. There is something about Shedeur, I got a chance to interview him, very confident, but not in a cocky way. Has a lot of belief in himself. I like him. I like the kid a lot."
Zegura certainly isn't the only person who likes what they've seen from Sanders, both on tape and during his first few weeks in the NFL. It's one of the reasons why many experts believe he was inaccurately drafted in the fifth round by Cleveland, when he actually should have been a day 2 selection.
As Sanders finds himself in the midst of a highly-contested quarterback competition that includes himself, fellow rookie Dillon Gabriel, and veterans Joe Flacco and Kenny Pickett his decision-making and ball placement will be key in helping him climb the depth chart and potentially win the starting job.
With OTAs beginning this week for the Browns, things will only heat up from here between the quartet of QBs leading up to Week 1 of the regular season on Sept. 7.