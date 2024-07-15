Browns Reach Three-Year Extension With Kicker Dustin Hopkins
Browns fans may be waiting patiently for news of a contract extension for top wide receiver Amari Cooper. In the meantime, Cleveland is working to secure some other players as part of their future plans.
According to multiple reports, the Browns inked a three-year extension with kicker Dustin Hopkins that will keep him with the franchise through 2027. Terms of the deal, as first reported by Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com, are $15.9 million in total cash, with an average annual value of $5.3 million. $8.3 million is guaranteed to Hopkins.
The deal comes after the 33-year-old produced the second-highest scoring season in Browns history. His 123 total points scored fell just short of Browns legend Jim Brown, who posted a 126-point season in 1965. Hopkins likely would have broken Brown's record had he not injured his hamstring in Week 15 which forced him to miss the rest of the year.
Before the extension, Hopkins was entering the final year of his current deal with the team since being traded to Cleveland last August.