Cleveland Browns Receive Big Break Before Week 14 Contest Against Steelers
The Cleveland Browns received a huge break before the team's Week 14 contest against the Pittsburgh Steelers, as the current No. 1 team in the AFC North will be without a big-time playmaker on Sunday.
NFL insider Adam Schefter reported on Sunday that Steelers' star wide receiver George Pickens is out for today's contest, despite him intending to play earlier in the week.
"George Pickens intended to play today vs. the Browns, but after conversations this morning, the Steelers decided to take a long-term view and not risk the hamstring injury that he suffered at the end of the week. Thus Pickens is inactive."- Adam Schefter
Pickens is one of the main catalyst for Pittsburgh's offense this season, as he leads the team in receiving yards this year with 850. Despite only having three touchdowns in 2024, his ability to create big plays through the air makes him a huge loss for the quarterback Russell Wilson and the Steelers.
Pittsburgh will likely turn to tight end Pat Freiermuth and wide receiver Calvin Austin III in the passing game. The two combined for 805 receiving yards and eight touchdowns through 12 games.
While Pittsburgh will be without the team's star wideout, offensive coordinator Arthur Smith has a dynamic one-two punch on the ground with running backs Najee Harris and Jaylen Warren. The duo has rushed for a combined 1,136 yards and five touchdowns this season. Without the presence of Pickens on the field, Pittsburgh could shift the focus on offense from the air to the ground. Cleveland ranks 23rd in rushing yards allowed per game this season with 128.6 yards.