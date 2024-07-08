Cleveland Browns Receive Brutal Doomsday AFC North Prediction
The Cleveland Browns managed to win 11 games last season in the face of considerable adversity.
Not only was Deshaun Watson in and out of the lineup before ultimately being lost for the season after playing in just six games, but the Browns shuffled through five different starting quarterbacks in total before finally settling on Joe Flacco.
In spite of all that, Cleveland finished second in the AFC North and made the playoffs.
With Watson on the mend from shoulder surgery and appearing to be full speed ahead for Week 1, you would think the Browns would be earning some favorable predictions from NFL analysts.
Not so fast.
Bleacher Report's Maurice Moton not only has Cleveland going 8-9 and missing the playoffs, but he has the Browns finishing in last place in the division.
Moton cites Watson's struggles and the fact that he is coming off of shoulder surgery as major reasons why he cannot confidently predict Cleveland to return to the postseason. He also notes Nick Chubb's murky status as a reason why he isn't too high on the Browns.
The thing is, Watson wasn't particularly impressive when he was on the field in 2023, either, and again, he missed 11 games. Plus, Chubb was knocked out for the season in Week 2. It seems like Cleveland will have him back at some point in 2024, so the Browns may actually get more out of Chubb this year than they did last year.
Cleveland boasts the No. 1 defense in the NFL, a terrific offensive line and added a key offensive piece in wide receiver Jerry Jeudy this offseason.
Yes, the Browns do play in the rugged AFC North, which sent three teams to the playoffs last season. Plus, all four clubs within the division finished with winning records.
So, is it possible that Cleveland can be decent and still finish last? Of course, but it just seems hard to fathom given everything the Browns achieved in less-than-ideal circumstances this past year.