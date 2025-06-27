Cleveland Browns Receive Major Defense From NFL Analyst
Andrew Berry had his work cutout for him heading into the 2025 offseason. In the aftermath of a disastrous 3-14 campaign, the Cleveland Browns had minimal resources to work with, an aging roster and a conundrum of a quarterback room.
At least one NFL analyst believes Berry made the most of what he had at his disposal and that perhaps, not enough people are talking about the Browns' moves.
Sam Monson of The 33rd Team, raved about Cleveland's offseason, calling it "underrated."
"Starting point, Myles Garrett demanded a trade," Monson began on a recent episode of Check the Mic with Steve Palazzolo and Sam Monson. "Instead of trading one of the best players in the NFL, they extended him and got him a new contract. Albeit, one of the most expensive contracts in the NFL, but they've gone from "their best player wanted out the door" to "he's happy again," that's good."
Monson didn't stop there, though, as he went on to praise Berry and company for their ability to land Shedeur Sanders in the draft as late as the fifth round of the NFL Draft, but also for doubling up to address their QB dilemma with another rookie option in Dillon Gabriel.
"You can debate how they got there, but they ended up with the quarterback I would have taken at No. 2," he continued. "I would have taken Shedeur Sanders just because I think they need a way out of that. They got him in the fifth round. So they got the same guy and they're paying him like a fraction of the money they'd be paying him at No. 2, AND they got an extra roll of the dice, like a bonus lottery ticket with Dillon Gabriel in the third round as well."
Monson's point is sound, as plenty of NFL analysts and experts believe Sanders should have been a day two pick, but slid to day three, reportedly, because of some bad interviews with teams during the pre-draft process.
The addition of Gabriel, while questioned by some, does leave the Browns with two opportunities to potentially develop their franchise QB, which is never a bad thing.
Meanwhile, Monson didn't even mention under the radar moves like the signing of DT Maliek Collins and pass rusher Joe Tryon-Shoyinka. Or the fact that Berry revamped the team's running back room entirely by drafting both Quinshon Judkins and Dylan Sampson, and may have found a suitable replacement from Jeremiah-Owusu Koramoah in Carson Schwesinger.
In what is arguably the most important offseason of his career, Berry is set up to potentially rebuild the Browns back into a playoff contender sooner than some may expect.