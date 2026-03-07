Evaluating Best Plan Forward for Cleveland Browns Quarterback Position

The yearly tradition of dealing with a suboptimal quarterback situation is once again on full display for the Cleveland Browns.

While newly appointed offensive coordinator Travis Switzer has stated his excitement about all three quarterbacks currently on the Browns' roster -- Shedeur Sanders, Deshaun Watson and Dillon Gabriel -- general manager Andrew Berry seemed to insinuate that Cleveland would add yet another arm into the mix.

So far, the team has been linked to a potential free agency addition with names like Malik Willis and Kyler Murray being suggested.

Also, league observers have argued in favor of a trade for Indy’s Anthony Richardson. And what if Derek Carr comes back from retirement? Would he become a trade target, too?

All this after the 2026 NFL Scouting Combine, where the Browns met up with a handful of passers, most of which already have ties to new head coach Todd Monken.

So, what should the Cleveland Browns do at the quarterback position for the 2026 season?

With all options on the table, we asked our experts at OnSI what the Browns’ next move should be at the most important position in the game:

With all the recent conversation surrounding Cleveland’s quarterback situation in 2026, the most logical answer seems to be Shedeur Sanders as their starting quarterback. He already developed chemistry with a large portion of their offense, and to think Cleveland would shell out a contract anywhere north of $30 million a year is absurd. You have to pay Watson this season, so the sensible thing to do would to not sign another quarterback to an expensive contract if they can get by without, and roll with your current quarterback room. Sanders should be their starter, with Deshaun Watson as their backup in case of emergency. -- Dominic Pagura

The Browns should try to keep developing Shedeur Sanders. It seems to me his attitude has begun to shift toward trying to win. After the Browns’ Week 18 game, he was extremely candid about what he needed to do to keep improving. Todd Monken knows this. Now he has to give him the keys to make it happen. Whether it takes one year, two, or five, he deserves a shot. -- Zain Bando

Kyler Murray should be the top option. You just can’t beat the fact that the price tag will be so low on the best passer available in free agency. However, he’ll have many suitors, and a pricey contract extension will be part of negotiations. Cleveland will be able to commit that kind of money after next season. As for a plan-B, taking a flier on another mid-round rookie quarterback (perhaps Drew Allar or Carson Beck) makes sense. Cleveland could ride out Watson’s deal for one more year and then, after one full season of eval for Sanders, reassess. But immediately adding another young arm through the draft will improve the quarterback room, as either Allar or Beck seem better options than Gabriel already. -- Rafael Zamorano