Browns Receive Notable Schedule Update For Week 16
The Cleveland Browns received a major schedule change for their Week 16 matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals.
That showdown between AFC North foes was originally slated to be played on Thursday Night Football on Dec. 19 that week. Now, per an official release from the the NFL, that game will be moved to the 1 p.m. window of games on Sunday Dec. 22. In it's place, the league moved a matchup between Sean Payton's Denver Broncos and Jim Harbaugh's Los Angeles Chargers into the Thursday Night slot.
Cleveland was originally schedule to play four prime time games this year, including last night's thrilling, 24-19 Thursday night win over the Pittsburgh Steelers. Their next prime time opportunity comes in immediately in Week 13 as the Browns will head to Denver for Monday Night Football after a mini bye following a short week.
With the road trip to Cincinnati now becoming a Sunday game, that leaves just one final prime time opportunity for the Browns in 2024, in the form of a Week 17, Sunday Night Football showdown with the Miami Dolphins.
Given the state of the Browns season, currently sitting at 3-8, and the Dolphins also being a distant wild card team at the moment, the NFL could ultimately opt for flexing that game out of it's biggest prime time stage. The league has up until six days before that contest to decide if it will flex that matchup to a different one. Should that happen, Cleveland will end up playing just two games under the lights this season.