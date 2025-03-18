Cleveland Browns Release Epic Look At New Stadium
The Cleveland Browns want to give their fans something to be proud of both on and off the field. That's not to say Huntington Bank Field isn't full of history and tradition — unfortunately, much of it has been of the heartbreaking variety for Browns fans — but it's time for the Browns to enter a new era.
As such, the Haslam Sports Group has released a rendering of its idea for a new and improved (and enclosed) Huntington Bank Field that will be located in Brook Park, Ohio — less than a mile from Cleveland city limits but not right off the banks of Lake Erie, like the current location.
What the Browns are envisioning is a pretty cool set up. In fact, it's epic:
As mentioned, the Browns' future home will be enclosed instead of open air as it is now. The roof will be transparent, which Haslam Sports Group COO Dave Jenkins says will maximize natural light while "amplifying the sounds of a gameday or a live concert".
The Browns will also have what they're calling a "Fan Wall", which will serve to "celebrate our team's most ardent fans and intimidate opponents".
While there is not a timeline on when this new home for the Browns will be constructed, HSG as well as its development partners have said that they are preparing to invest over $2 billion in private capital for the stadium and the surrounding area.
"Our hope is this stadium will reflect the world-class nature and aspirations of Northeast Ohio while simultaneously ensuring it serves as a catalyst for our region without requiring existing taxpayer revenues," Jenkins wrote.
The original Huntington Bank Field opened in 1999 and was known as Cleveland Browns Stadium. It is located on the site of Cleveland Stadium, or Cleveland Municipal Stadium, which was built in 1931 and was the home field for the Browns from 1956 until 1995.