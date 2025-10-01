Cleveland Browns release third-year cornerback after roster shakeup
The Cleveland Browns released cornerback Cameron Mitchell during a series of roster changeups.
The changeups also impacted the wide receiver room, sending Cedric Tillman to the injury reserve, while bringing Gage Larvadain and Malachi Corley to the active roster from the practice squad.
Mitchell, 24 years old, was a Browns fifth-round draft pick out of Northwestern back in 2023. He was taken with the 142nd overall pick.
Mitchell appeared in 32 career games for the Browns, racking up 43 total tackles, four passes defended, a sack and a forced fumble on Derrick Henry in a week two loss to the Baltimore Ravens.
He appeared in two games this season, where he forced a fumble and made one tackle.
Mitchell did not appear in a game since the Ravens game, being kept on the game day inactives as a healthy scratch. Against Baltimore, Mitchell was brought in to replace Denzel Ward, who was struggling with cramp injuries. Mitchell gave up three touchdowns in the loss.
Since the beginning of the season, Mitchell had been outplayed by nickel cornerback Myles Harden. Mitchell was expected to start in the nickel covering the slot this season, but Harden won the job, reducing Mitchell’s role.
It’s clear the Browns felt Mitchell wasn’t going to be an asset in the short term, with limited potential to make a change in the long term. It’s possible Mitchell could return to the practice squad if he clears waivers though.
In a related move, the Browns brought corner Ameer Speed to the practice squad. Speed is in his third season in the NFL, being drafted by the New England Patriots in the sixth round of the 2023 NFL draft. Speed attended college at Michigan State.
Speed has bounced around the NFL since being drafted, he has spent time with the Patriots, Chicago Bears, and Indianapolis Colts before landing in Cleveland. Speed has just 10 career tackles.
Speed was expected to make the Bears roster this season, but was waived after dealing with injuries throughout the preseason. Once Speed cleared waivers, he spent time on the Bears injury reserve.
Speed joins Tre Avery and Dom Jones as cornerbacks on the practice squad. Speed will wear the number 27 for the Browns.
Both Avery and Jones were active for the Browns matchup against the Lions, filling in for Mitchell, who was benched and inactive.
With Mitchell being cut, the Browns are now thin at the cornerback position, having just four on the roster in Denzel Ward, Greg Newsome, Harden and Jarrick Bernard-Converse. Don’t be surprised to see another corner called up to the active roster soon.