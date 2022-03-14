Skip to main content

Cleveland Browns release WR Jarvis Landry, save $15 million

Jarvis Landry’s career in Cleveland is over with the Browns.

Jarvis Landry’s career with the Cleveland Browns is over. Browns are cutting the pro bowl wide receiver to make cap space. This was first reported by Adam Schefter of ESPN.

Landry caught 84 passes for 758 yards last season, missed time for the first time in his career as well. Landry spend four seasons with Cleveland and racked up 3,560 receiving yards.

Browns general manager Andrew Berry has released the following statement on Landry.

Cleveland was due to pay Landry $14.8 million dollars, his play did not warrant such. Releasing him saves money that Cleveland can spend elsewhere. With the trade for Amari Cooper, the Browns were able to make this possible. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Two pass heavy offenses are expected to be after Landry and his services. Watch out for the Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills, according to Ian Rapoport.

Brandon Little is a writer for Sports Illustrated’s Browns Digest website and you can follow him on Twitter here. You can follow Browns Digest on Twitter as well here.

Be sure to bookmark Browns Digest for everything you need Browns!

Like Browns Digest on Facebook!

Jan 22, 2022; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; Green Bay Packers outside linebacker Za'Darius Smith (55) celebrates after sacking San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (not pictured) in the first quarter during a NFC Divisional playoff football game at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports
News

Report: Browns have done homework on pass rusher Za’Darius Smith

By Brandon Little2 hours ago
Oct 3, 2021; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) looks on during the fourth quarter against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports
News

Report: Browns not sold on Baker Mayfield, taking calls

By Brandon Little3 hours ago
Dec 19, 2021; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers defensive tackle D.J. Jones (93) celebrates with defensive end Arden Key (98) during the third quarter against the Atlanta Falcons at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports
Featured Content

Browns Free Agent Priorities, Potential Fits

By Pete Smith15 hours ago
7F3067AA-9202-4E3F-BA15-19686D0A2993
News

Cleveland Browns connected to Von Miller

By Brandon Little17 hours ago
Dec 20, 2020; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during warmups before the game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
Featured Content

How can Browns be Confident in Deshaun Watson?

By Pete SmithMar 13, 2022
Dec 8, 2020; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Amari Cooper (19) reacts after scoring a fourth quarter touchdown against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
Featured Content

Amari Cooper is a Productive First Step to Improving Browns WR Issues

By Pete SmithMar 12, 2022
Jan 9, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80) reacts after making a first down catch during the first half against the Cincinnati Bengals at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
News

Browns Give WR Jarvis Landry Permission to Seek Trade

By Pete SmithMar 12, 2022
Dec 26, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Washington Football Team cornerback Danny Johnson (36) and Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Amari Cooper (19) in action during the game between the Washington Football Team and the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
News

Browns to Acquire Cowboys WR Amari Cooper

By Pete SmithMar 12, 2022