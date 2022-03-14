Cleveland Browns release WR Jarvis Landry, save $15 million

Jarvis Landry’s career in Cleveland is over with the Browns.

Jarvis Landry’s career with the Cleveland Browns is over. Browns are cutting the pro bowl wide receiver to make cap space. This was first reported by Adam Schefter of ESPN.

Landry caught 84 passes for 758 yards last season, missed time for the first time in his career as well. Landry spend four seasons with Cleveland and racked up 3,560 receiving yards.

Browns general manager Andrew Berry has released the following statement on Landry.

Cleveland was due to pay Landry $14.8 million dollars, his play did not warrant such. Releasing him saves money that Cleveland can spend elsewhere. With the trade for Amari Cooper, the Browns were able to make this possible.

Two pass heavy offenses are expected to be after Landry and his services. Watch out for the Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills, according to Ian Rapoport.

