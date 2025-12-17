What Denzel Ward said about his availability for Bills vs. Browns matchup

Denzel Ward is quietly having one of his best seasons in the NFL since he was drafted back in 2018.

He's played in 13 games this season, recording 38 total tackles, two for a loss, eight pass deflections and one interception this season. But it's how low those stats are that are showing his impact on the gridiron. Teams simply aren't targeting him or putting the ball in play his direction due to his hawk-like abilities and strength at open field tackling.

"The plan is to always make it hard on guys and be like, 'we are gonna throw on 2,'" Ward said. "Tryna make it a long day for them if they decide to do that."

It's taken long enough, but Ward is finally getting the credit he deserves from opposing teams.

However, he's been banged up as of late, which has led to the Browns' defense having a few more struggles in the passing game. This past weekend, the team was dominated by the Chicago Bears, 31-3, with quarterback Caleb Williams throwing for 242 yards and two touchdowns in a game where Ward wasn't able to suit up.

Fortunately, he did give a positive update on whether he will be available and healthy for the game this coming weekend against the Buffalo Bills.

"That’s the plan. We’ll see. You never know where life will take you, but that’s the plan," Ward said.

Browns CB Denzel Ward, who missed Week 15 because of a calf injury, on if he will play Sunday:



“That’s the plan. We’ll see. You never know where life will take you, but that’s the plan.” — Daniel Oyefusi (@DanielOyefusi) December 17, 2025

The 28-year-old has never had a season below two interceptions or in single digits in pass deflections, but if the 2025 campaign ended today, he would.

But that's not a bad thing when he's only allowed 32 receptions this season against some of the league's best wide receivers.

"It means a lot. It's a big respect," Ward said. "This is the first year I haven't got targets. I'm going games without getting targeted, so it's just a big respect from those [opposing] coaches who are coming to me after the game like 'we aren't gonna throw at you.'"

Earlier this season, Ward also set a career milestone with 100 career deflections, occurring against the Pittsburgh Steelers in a 23-9 loss. He's also up to over 350 career tackles and has picked off nearly 20 passes.

.@denzelward sees it as a sign of respect that teams haven't been targeting him this season, but wants to be in the action pic.twitter.com/uu68pnpbjD — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) December 17, 2025

There aren't many games left in the season, with matchups against the Bills, Steelers and Cincinnati Bengals left on the docket. With hopes of carrying any sort of momentum into the offseason, the Browns will look to scrape together a win and avoid a three-win season.

Ward will play a critical role in such success on the field, with the hope for him to play against Buffalo being high, especially against an MVP-calibre quarterback in Josh Allen set to take the field.

"I'm going to continue to work on my craft. Work on my game, " Ward said. "And being a player that this team needs me to be."

The Browns and Bills will square off at Huntington Bank Field in Cleveland on Sunday, Dec. 21, with kickoff slated for 1:00 p.m.