Cleveland Browns Reveal Concerning Injury News On Myles Garrett
The Cleveland Browns had a miserable Week 1 showing against the Dallas Cowboys, and now, one of their best players is dealing with an injury.
The Browns released their injury report on Thursday, and defensive end Myles Garrett was on the list with a foot issue, via ESPN's Adam Schefter.
Garrett did not practice on Thursday.
The severity of Garrett's injury is not yet known, but obviously, having your best defensive player miss practice is never a good sign.
Garrett was one of the few bright spots for Cleveland this past weekend, logging two tackles, a sack and a forced fumble in the Browns' 33-17 loss.
The 28-year-old is the reigning Defensive Player of the Year is coming off of a marvelous 2023 campaign in which he played 16 games and racked up 42 tackles, 14 sacks, four forced fumbles and a fumble recovery.
Garrett, who played his collegiate football at Texas A&M, was selected by the Browns with the No. 1 overall pick of the 2017 NFL Draft.
He has posted double-digit sacks in six consecutive seasons, topping out at 16 in both 2021 and 2022.
The Arlington, Tx. native has made trips to the Pro Bowl while also earning three First-Team All-Pro selections thus far in what has already been an illustrious career.
It should also be noted that fellow Cleveland pass rusher Za'Darius Smith also made an appearance on the injured list as a result of a back injury.
Hopefully, the Browns will have both Garrett and Smith when they take on the Jacksonville Jaguars this Sunday.