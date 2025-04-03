Cleveland Browns Reveal Dates for Offseason Workouts, OTAs, Minicamps
With free agency winding down and the 2025 NFL Draft rapidly approaching, teams are still trying to shape their rosters and fill in holes at positions of need.
The on-field action will return soon after the NFL Draft, and on Thursday morning, teams unveiled the dates for their offseason programs. The Browns will begin offseason workouts on April 22, then are set to hold OTAs on May 27-28, May 30, June 3-4, June 6 and June 16-19. Mandatory minicamp will be from June 10-12.
The Browns are one of four NFL teams to schedule an OTA workout session following mandatory minicamp, joining the Bears, Chargers and Vikings. Cleveland's OTAs are starting a week later than in 2024, when the team began on May 21.
OTAs, short for organized team activities, are optional practices in which the team can work out as a unit for the first time. The practices are non-contact and teams are limited by the NFL to just 10 OTAs per year.
While the date has not yet been revealed for the Browns' rookie minicamp, it will likely take place between the Draft and OTAs. Most rookie minicamps are held in the first or second week of May.
OTAs are often a time for disgruntled players to sit out, usually due to wanting a new contract. Star edge rusher Myles Garrett skipped Cleveland's OTAs in both 2023 and 2024, but since signing a four-year, $160 million extension last month, Garrett will likely return to the Browns' offseason practices for the first time in three years.