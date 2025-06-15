Cleveland Browns Rookie TE Considered Breakout Weapon
The Cleveland Browns needed to make major upgrades to their offense this offseason.
Along with improving the quarterback situation and finding replacements for Nick Chubb in the backfield, the Browns are looking for new faces to step up at skill positions.
The tight ends for the Browns are a strength heading into the season. David Njoku is a Pro-Bowl caliber player at the position while the Browns added Harold Fannin Jr. in the third round of the 2025 NFL Draft.
According to Bleacher Report, the Bowling Green product is a breakout rookie outside of the first round.
"The Browns can employ 12 personnel packages to get Njoku and Fannin on the field, with Jerry Jeudy and Cedric Tillman serving as the primary wide receivers. Fannin can be moved all over the formation and give the Browns' quarterback(s) an accessible target, particularly with Njoku drawing attention from the defense. Furthermore, the rookie can create after the catch."- Brent Sobleski, Bleacher Report
Njoku is entering the final year of his contract in Cleveland. Regardless of his future within the organization, Fannin Jr. has a chance to learn the position and the system that the Browns run.
Fannin Jr. led the nation in catches (117) and receiving yards (1,555) last year during his All-American season. He averaged 119.6 yards per game and scored 10 touchdowns.
"He's got really strong hands," Browns tight ends coach Christian Jones said. "He tracks the ball well and you see it on tape every time he's been playing, when you study him and we were getting ready to see what he would be for us. The guy catches everything."
Fannin Jr. will be utilized within the offense right away. It will be interesting to see how the coaching staff finds a way to get the rookie tight end involved.