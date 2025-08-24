Browns QB Shedeur Sanders Delivers Emotional Message to Fans
Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders is once again in the headlines, this time after Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski pulled him in favor of Tyler Huntley — who was released on Sunday — in Cleveland's final preseason game.
Many leapt to Sanders' defense, questioning why in the world Stefanski would choose to replace Sanders with a quarterback who clearly never had a chance to make the Browns' roster. Others have questioned Sanders' actual ability in the wake of the event.
Regardless, Sanders seems like a sure-fire lock to make Cleveland's 53-man roster, and with the regular season approaching, the fifth-round pick took to social media to deliver a heartfelt message to his fans.
Sanders went 3-for-6 with 14 yards in the Browns' exhibition win over the Los Angeles Rams on Saturday and certainly had some impressive moments in the preseason.
However, at this stage, it seems pretty clear that the Colorado Buffaloes product is fourth on Cleveland's quarterback depth chart behind Joe Flacco (who was named the Week 1 starter), Kenny Pickett and fellow rookie Dillon Gabriel.
Will Shedeur Sanders play for the Browns in 2025?
The Browns seem poised to keep four quarterbacks heading into the 2025 campaign, a rather unorthodox decision. That's especially considering that some teams only keep two signal-callers on their roster in the modern NFL.
Whether or not Sanders will actually get a chance to play during his debut season remains to be seen. It seems hard to imagine that Flacco will keep his job all year long, but Sanders also has to contend with Gabriel for playing time, and based on what we have seen in training camp and preseason, the Browns seem to be favoring Gabriel (which makes sense because they drafted him first).
Sanders threw 37 touchdown passes while completing 74 percent of his throws during his final season at Colorado. Many felt that he had established himself as the second-best quarterback prospect in the 2025 draft class behind Cam Ward, but clearly, NFL teams felt differently.
Cleveland will open up its regular season when it hosts the Cincinnati Bengals on Sept. 7.