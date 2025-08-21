Browns' Shedeur Sanders Reacts to Dillon Gabriel's Controversial Comments
Dillon Gabriel caused quite the stir on social media last Saturday during a sideline interview with CBS Sports' Aditi Kinkhabwala, where some felt he took a shot at his Cleveland Browns teammate quarterback Shedeur Sanders.
"There are entertainers and there are competitors, and I totally understand that," Gabriel stated on the broadcast following his first start. "My job is to compete and that's what I'm doing...It's something I'll get used to, and I just want to be the best teammate that I can, and create an environment where we can all get our best work in."
Many believed the "entertainer" Gabriel was referring to was Sanders, who is one of the most polarizing players in the entire NFL, with a passionate fan base that tends to be very vocal on social media.
Gabriel tried to clarify the comments later, explaining that he was referring to the media as the entertainers and was simply attempting to articulate how he mutes the outside noise. It was too late. There was no putting the lid back on the jar after the comments were spun into a viral hurricane.
Five days later, Sanders had a chance to react to the comments, revealing that he and Gabriel did speak about it.
"I spoke with him," said Shedeur. "He said, 'Nah bro, that wasn't,' he said that. He told me on the plane, he came up, he was like, 'Nah bro, that wasn't at you. I see how they trying to spin it.' I'm like, 'Oh, I'm not tripping. Regardless of whatever it was.' Nobody's words or anything affects me."
Asked if he believed the explanation from his fellow rookie, Sanders asserted that no matter what Gabriel meant, it wasn't something he was wasting any mental space on.
"I mean I feel like you're trying to start stuff now, " Sanders said with a smile. "Do I feel like he did? I don't know. And that's not on me to sit here and be like, 'oh he did, he didn't.' That's not going to change my life in any way."
That was a common theme from Sanders in regards to the comments. Since being drafted by the Browns in April, he's reiterated on numerous occasions that he's only focused on football and that he doesn't have time to worry about what anyone else is saying about him, whether it's a teammate, a fan or anyone on social media.
"Honestly, I don't even think about anything," Sanders said. "If it is not words or anything, at this point, it can't do anything to me. I know that God put the ability and power within me to not even think about nobody else's comments, not care. It is what it is."
Chalk it up as another instance of Sanders' handling a controversial situation with maturity. That's been the case since he arrived in Cleveland. Will it be enough to calm the masses on social media, though? Unlikely, but only time will tell.