Four Cleveland Browns headline list of Pro Bowl alternates

Fans didn't really know what to expect from the Cleveland Browns going into this NFL season.

Joe Flacco is always a wildcard of a quarterback and Cleveland's defense has been expected to be competitive in recent years, especially with pass rusher Myles Garrett and defensive back Denzel Ward still leading their respective position groups. However, the team was going nowhere fast. The Browns won just one out of their first six games and traded Flacco five weeks into the regular season.

Turning to Dillon Gabriel didn't change Cleveland's losing ways but it did give coaches a set of film to analyze when the season's over. Shedeur Sanders will be commanding the offense for the rest of the season and hopes to be crowned the starter next season. Cleveland will have a group of pro bowl caliber players complimenting Sanders next season.

Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders (12) passes during the second half of an NFL football game at Huntington Bank Field, Dec. 21, 2025, in Cleveland, Ohio. | Jeff Lange / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Three Browns rookies headline the alternates

A Pro Bowl alternate is a player who replaces another pro bowler who is playing in the Super Bowl, is opting out of the Pro Bowl, or is injured.

Rookie linebacker Carson Schwesinger, 22, and rookie tight end Harrold Fannin Jr., 21, were selected as pro bowl alternates after their first season as professionals. Schwesinger is the heavy betting favorite to win defensive rookie of the year. The second-round linebacker out of UCLA collected 147 total tackles, 2.5 sacks, and two interceptions with two games left in the regular season.

Browns S Grant Delpit (special teamer), TE Harold Fannin Jr., RB Quinshon Judkins and LB Carson Schwesinger were selected as Pro Bowl alternates pic.twitter.com/BjBU2ijgOQ — Daniel Oyefusi (@DanielOyefusi) December 23, 2025

Fannin, a third-round tight end out of Bowling Green University, has been just as sensational on the offensive side. The Browns offense has relied on two tight ends this season to make life easier for their group of quarterbacks this season. David Njoku and Harold Fannin Jr. have combined for nine receiving touchdowns this season.

Ohio State running back Quinshon Judkins was drafted into a nearby situation when he was drafted by Cleveland just three picks after Schwesinger in the second round. Judkins missed the week one regular season game against the Cincinnati Bengals due a contract dispute and an off-field incident that complicated initial negotiations. Judkins signed a four-year, $11 million contract September 6 to play for the Browns.

Since debuting for the team in week two against the Buffalo Bills, Judkins has rushed for 827 yards and seven touchdowns while catching 26 passes for 171 receiving yards this season. Judkins dislocated his ankle and broke his fibula against the Bengals this past Sunday and was ruled out for the rest of the season. The running back was recognized for his efforts this season with a Pro Bowl nod as a rookie.

Browns special teamer makes the Pro Bowl

Safety Grant Delpit has made the Pro Bowl as an alternate for his services to Cleveland's special teams unit. The 27-year-old 6-foot-3 safety out of LSU has started every game this season at safety for the Browns. In two out of Delpit's five seasons for the Browns, he's collected 100 total tackles or more.

This season, he's been responsible for 36 solo tackles, 71 total tackles, one interception, and one sack at the strong safety position.