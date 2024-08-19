Cleveland Browns Should Pursue This Recently Released Offensive Tackle
The Cleveland Browns have a crisis on their hands when it comes to their left tackle position.
Usual starter Jedrick Wills Jr. has yet to practice as he continues recovering from MCL surgery. As head coach Kevin Stefanski revealed to start the week, Wills isn't expected back to be ready for the team's the final preseason game next Saturday either.
Meanwhile, last Saturday's preseason loss to the Vikings saw a trio of reserve tackles in James Hudson III, Germain Ifedi and Hakeem Adeniji all exit the contest with injuries of varying severity. Entering the final week of training camp, the Browns could use some reinforcements at left tackle. Fortunately for them, one just hit the market.
On Monday the Arizona Cardinals announced that they had released veteran offensive lineman Dennis Daley. Cleveland should absolutely consider adding the 28-year-old as they look for even temporary measures to solidify the left tackle spot.
Daley is an interesting option because he's bounced around to different positions along the offensive line throughout his career. Most recently with Arizona he was slotted as a backup guard, which is where he played for Arizona last year as well. However, he began his career at left tackle with the Carolina Panthers, before moving to guard in his third season with the franchise. In one year with Tennessee in 2022 he moved back to left tackle.
That versatility could actually come in handy for Cleveland as Wills is expected to return at some point in the near future. When he does, knowing they have a veteran lineman who can play inside and outside of the o-line could come in handy.
Over the course of his career Daley has started 37 games, including three for the Cardinals last year. As a left tackle with the Titans in 2022, Daley received a grade of 46.1 from PFF. Last year as a guard he received a grade of 38.1. Daley may is certainly not a top of the market name by any means, but given the state of the Browns offensive tackle room right now desperate times call for desperate measures.