Cleveland Browns Sign Former Super Bowl Champion Playmaker
The Cleveland Browns did not exactly put forth an impressive offensive performance in their season opener, mustering just 17 points in a blowout loss to the Dallas Cowboys.
As a result, they have decide to add another playmaker into their mix, as they have signed former Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Kadarius Toney, via Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.
Toney was cut by the Chiefs before the season, ending his tumultuous two-year tenure with the club.
There is no question that the former first-round draft pick is talented, but his on-field miscues and frequent drops have prevented him from establishing himself as a consistent threat on the NFL level.
Toney played in 13 games last season, logging 27 catches for 169 yards and a touchdown.
The 25-year-old, who played his collegiate football at the University of Florida, was originally selected by the New York Giants with the 25th overall pick of the 2021 NFL Draft.
The Browns had been linked to Toney shortly before the regular season began, so it's certainly no surprise that they have brought him aboard.
Cleveland already had a talented receiving corps that features Amari Cooper, Jerry Jeudy and Elijah Moore, but the team's passing game was largely held in check against the Cowboys.
Of course, that may have had more to do with Deshaun Watson's struggles than anything else.
The Browns will look to right the ship when they battle the Jacksonville Jaguars next Sunday. We'll see if Toney is able to make an impact in his debut.