Cleveland Browns Standing by Struggling Player For Future
Sometimes the a player just has a bad season. That's what the Cleveland Browns are banking on when it comes to kicker Dustin Hopkins moving forward.
Special teams coordinator Bubba Ventrone acknowledged that it's been a difficult year for Hopkins during the 2024 campaign. Despite his struggles though, he remains confident in him as the team's primary kicker in the future.
"I think he's handled it in a professional manner," Ventrone said. "I think he's doing everything he can to get it right. Has hit the ball well the last few weeks. Obviously we had one opportunity last week that he converted on, which was good. But have a lot of confidence in him moving forward and being our kicker. Obviously it's been an inconsistent season for him."
Hopkins has missed a career high nine field goals this season, including missing half of his 50-yard field goal attempts and another three of his 40-yard tries. The struggles came just a year removed from what was the best statistical season of his career, where he was a perfect eight-for-eight from 50-plus yards and knocked home multiple career-long kicks of 58 yards. The 34-year-old has also missed on three PAT attempts.
He's not alone in his struggles. Baltimore Ravens kicker Justin Tucker – renowned as the best in the game at the position – has grappled with plenty of his own woes this season, posting eight missed field goals so far this season. In recent weeks though, Tucker has returned to his mostly dominant ways.
Ventrone believes seeing another kicker going through a similar experience and come out on the other side is a teachable moment for Hopkins, and all kickers.
"To me that's a good thing for any kicker that has had some struggles is to see," said Ventrone. "Obviously he's the best in the game in my opinion right now, Justin Tucker as a kicker, and to obviously have had a little bit of a struggle mid-season and then being able to self correct and apply it and hit the ball well. He's one of the best of all time, and I think it's a good thing [for Dustin]."
As things stand right now, the Browns have absolutely no plans of parting ways with Hopkins this offseason. That's also been evidenced by their willingness to stand by him throughout the season.
The nature of Hopkins' contract also makes it difficult for the team to move on. Cleveland inked a three-year extension with Hopkins this offseason and cutting ties with him comes with pretty sizeable $5 million dead cap hit. For all those reasons, Browns fans can expect to see Hopkins in a Browns uniform in 2025.