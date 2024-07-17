Cleveland Browns Star Amari Cooper Disrespected By NFL Executives
Cleveland Browns wide receiver Amari Cooper has been dubbed one of the most underrated players in the NFL by some, and you're starting to see why.
In a recent poll conducted by ESPN's Jeremy Fowler (h/t Bleacher Report's Scott Polacek), NFL coaches, executives and scouts ranked the top 10 wide receivers in the NFL.
Cooper did not make the list.
Justin Jefferson, Tyreek Hill, Ja'Marr Chase, CeeDee Lamb, Davante Adams, A.J. Brown, Amon-Ra St. Brown, Mike Evans, Stefon Diggs and Brandon Aiyuk comprised the 10 wide outs.
While it is unquestionably difficult to rank the top 10 receivers in football considering there are so many good ones, Cooper has an argument over a couple of guys on that list.
Diggs, for example, had a rather pedestrian second half of 2023, and his numbers did not look quite as good as Cooper's last year. Then there is Aiyuk, who just had a brilliant season, but doesn't have the extensive track record of Cooper.
It's also important to note that Cooper hauled in 72 receptions for 1,250 yards and five touchdowns last season in spite of the Browns shuffling through five different starting quarterbacks, none of which were exactly Pro Bowl-caliber.
Cooper has made five Pro Bowls in his career, and in nine NFL seasons, he has eclipsed 1,000 yards seven times.
The 30-year-old has shown absolutely no signs of slowing down, and a legitimate argument can be made that his 2023 campaign was the best year of his professional tenure.
Cooper is currently embroiled in a contract standoff with Cleveland and has avoided all of the team's offseason workouts to date.
Hopefully, he and the Browns can get something done before training camp.