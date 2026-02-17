Cleveland Browns Finally Get an Update on Joel Bitonio’s Retirement Situation

The Cleveland Browns will have to wait a little bit longer to fully understand the future of their left guard, Joel Bitonio.

Last season, Bitonio mulled retirement before deciding to continue his career with the Browns. After his 12th season in Cleveland, the 34-year-old is mulling retirement once again.

According to reports, the Browns and Bitonio mutually agreed to push the void date back on his contract until the end of the league year in March. This move gives Bitonio about three more weeks to decide on his future in the NFL. The previous deadline for the contract to void was on Monday, so this extension buys time for both parties.

The Browns will have to wait a bit longer before they will know Bitonio’s decision about returning for his 13th season with the team. The seven-time Pro Bowl guard has been a mainstay on Cleveland’s offensive line since he was selected by the team in 2014. He’s the longest-tenured player on the roster.

New Browns head coach Todd Monken will have his hands full – with or without Bitonio. All five Browns starters are free agents, and the team will need to hope that Dawand Jones is able to stay healthy and become a serviceable option on the right side.

What Bitonio said about retirement decision

But Bitonio has to be at least mulling a potential return, or this date wouldn’t have been extended.

Last preseason, in an exclusive interview with the BIGPLAY Sports Network, Bitonio stated that he didn’t want to retire with a bad taste in his mouth after the team’s three win result in 2024.

“Truthfully, I didn’t want that taste in my mouth,” Bitonio said. “I want to go out there and compete and play meaningful games again.”

He also said that Browns general manager Andrew Berry bringing in Joe Flacco, who was benched and traded, plus Quinshon Judkins’ increased role in the run game was a big factor of why he decided to return.

Joel Bitonio told me that he decided to return to the Cleveland Browns because they were getting back to Kevin Stefanski’s offense.



… and Joe Flacco 👀pic.twitter.com/oT9QsjimGp — Nick Pedone (@NickPedone12) September 2, 2025

Last offseason, Bitonio consulted Browns legend and Pro Football Hall of Fame left tackle Joe Thomas about the decision to retire. Thomas urged him to continue playing as long as he can. Clearly, Bitonio is at least considering that.

The Browns don’t have much quality depth behind Bitonio or right guard Wyatt Teller, who is also an unrestricted free agent. Browns general manager Andrew Berry will need to use a few of the team’s 10 draft picks in April on fixing the offensive line.

Will Berry need to draft a starting left guard? Everybody will have to wait another month before we find out.

