Browns Star Nick Chubb's Future with Team in Doubt
The Cleveland Browns will have some tough decisions to make in the upcoming NFL offseason.
First and foremost, they need to figure out what they're going to do at the quarterback position. Deshaun Watson is clearly not the franchise guy and they could consider drafting one of the top prospects in the 2025 NFL Draft class.
After that, they'll need to figure out who they should keep from this year's team for the future.
When it comes to answering the second question, Nick Chubb will be a name to keep a close eye on.
Chubb has been one of the faces of the Browns since he came into the NFL. He has been one of the league's most feared running backs throughout his career. Unfortunately, he suffered a second major knee injury last year.
Even though he has been able to return this season, he has looked nothing like his old self. That has led to speculation that Cleveland may not be willing to spend the money to keep him this offseason. He's set to become a free agent.
Nick Wilson, an analyst, spoke out about Chubb. He thinks that the star running back has eight games to earn a future with the Browns and prove that he can start looking more like his old self.
“I think Nick Chubb has eight games to earn himself a future in Cleveland,” Wilson stated.
Honestly, as tough as that is to think about, it makes perfect sense.
Since returning to the field from his injury, Chubb has played in three games. He has carried the football 42 times for just 113 yards and a touchdown. Those numbers average out to a very poor 2.7 yards per carry.
At 28 years old and coming off of such a serious knee injury, there are questions about whether or not Chubb will ever look the same. Unfortunately, they're legitimate questions that could keep the Browns from making a bad investment and keeping him around.
All of that being said, it will be interesting to see what the future holds between Cleveland and Chubb. The hope is that he can start turning things on a bit down the stretch of the season and earn a new deal. If he doesn't do that, the Browns will have a very difficult choice to make.