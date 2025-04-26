Cleveland Browns Surprisingly Double Down at Running Back in NFL Draft
Following an eventful second day of the 2025 NFL Draft that saw the Browns add four players, two each from the second and third rounds, general manager Andrew Berry continued filling out the roster on Day 3, Saturday.
Berry used the team's lone fourth-round pick, No. 126 – which they received as part a trade with the Jacksonville Jaguars to move back from No. 2 overall to No. 5 overall in the first round, to select Tennessee running back Dylan Sampson.
The 5'11, 201-pound back broke out for the Volunteers as the team's feature back this past season. Sampson racking up nearly 1,500 yards on the ground to go along with 22 touchdowns – a mark that was tied for the fourth most in college football in 2024.
He averaged 5.8 yards per carry as well, on way to being named SEC Player of the Year. Sampson also flashed some limited versatility as a pass catcher out of the Volunteers' backfield, corralling 20 receptions for 143 yards.
Sampson joins a Browns running back room that also just added Ohio State standout Quinshon Judkins, who the team selected in the second round on Friday.
It marks the first time in 12 years, that a team took 2 running backs in the first four rounds of a draft. The 2013 Green Bay Packers were the last team to do that.
2022 fifth-round pick, Jerome Ford is also slated to return to Cleveland's backfield in 2025 along with three-year veteran Pierre Strong Jr. is also currently part of the group.
The Browns are slated to make just two more picks on the final day of the draft, including a fifth rounder (166), and one in the sixth rounder (192).