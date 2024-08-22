Cleveland Browns Terminate Contract Of Training Camp Standout
The Browns announced a series of transactions on Thursday as they prepared to fly west to Seattle for their preseason finale on Saturday night.
Most notable of the moves was confirmation of the team's trade with the Washington Commanders, which saw Cleveland send kicker Cade York to the nation's capital in exchange for a seventh-round pick. That move was first reported Thursday morning by NFL insider Albert Breer.
Another notable move by the team, however, was the termination of tight end/full back Giovanni Ricci's contract. It came as part of an injury settlement with the team after Ricci sustained a knee injury in the team's preseason loss to the Vikings.
The Browns signed Ricci to a one-year $1.1 million contract during the offseason as a hybrid style player to incorporate into Ken Dorsey's offense. The 28-year-old was a standout during camp taking a lot of reps with the first team alongside top tight end David Njoku.
In that preseason matchup with Minnesota, Ricci caught four passes for 32 yards. He was trending toward making the Browns 53-man roster next week especially considering the lack of depth they possess at the tight end position. Instead the Browns will have to turn to veteran Jordan Akins, Zaire Mitchell-Paden and undrafted rookie Treyton Welch to fill out their tight end depth chart.
In a corresponding move the Browns signed running back Jacob Saylors ahead of Saturday's preseason finale. The East Tennessee State product spent the 2023 season on the Falcons practice squad after initially trying out with the Bengals last summer.