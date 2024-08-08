Cleveland Browns Urged To Pursue Trade for Receiver Not Named Brandon Aiyuk
The NFL rumor mill is full of speculation about the future of San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk. It is also full of trade rumors connecting the Cleveland Browns to him.
While they are very much in play as a trade suitor for Aiyuk, there is a very real chance that they will miss out on him. If that happens, could they still look to pursue a wide receiver addition?
If they are interested in taking a flier on a wide receiver with huge playmaking potential, another name has come up as a potential trade option that could make sense.
Christopher Kline of FanSided has suggested that Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Kadarius Toney could be a good pivot for the Browns.
"Cleveland certainly would not view Toney as a comparable option to Aiyuk, but in terms of bargain-bin backup plans, there are worse avenues to take. Toney has youth and athleticism on his side and the Browns need another offensive spark in the wake of last season's low-scoring affairs. It's a thought. One worthy of Cleveland's attention if Aiyuk ends up somewhere else."
Would Kadarius Toney Make Sense for the Cleveland Browns?
Let's take a closer look at this potential option.
Toney has not performed up to the expectations that were set for him with the Chiefs. He ended the 2023 season with 27 receptions for 169 yards and a touchdown in 13 games. In 2022, he caught 14 passes for 171 yards and two touchdowns.
Clearly, his numbers don't scream "impact player" to anyone.
However, he has elite potential if he were able to put everything together. He has the speed to be a major threat in the right offense. That could make him worth a shot for Cleveland.
Add in the fact that it would likely only take a late-round pick to acquire him and the move makes even more sense. The Browns would have nothing to lose by throwing a sixth or seventh-round pick to Kansas City to acquire Toney.
Right now, Cleveland has Amari Cooper, Jerry Jeudy, Elijah Moore, and Cedric Tillman at wide receiver. Those four players are all talented. Adding Toney into the mix wouldn't be a make or break kind of move.
The Browns would not be in trouble if Toney didn't work out. In fact, they could simply cut ties with him.
Ideally, a move to acquire Aiyuk will fall into place. He would take the offense to a new level. If it doesn't work out, taking a flier on Toney would make a lot of sense.